Stunning home with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family. The mudroom provides ample space for storage, while the combined kitchen and dining area creates a welcoming atmosphere for meals and gatherings. The landscaped yard and patio offer the ideal setting for outdoor activities, while the fenced area is perfect for your animals. This property features a 2nd well that could be used if power and plumbing were ran to it, and there is a seasonal creek with a nice pathway to enjoy.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $568,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Corvallis School District reached a tentative agreement with teachers on a contract. Here's what's bumming teachers out and the hope the c…
It can be a Catch-22 — and it can cost a lot, in time and money.
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes led a media tour of Reser Stadium Tuesday afternoon to highlight the nearly completed construction…
Reports from the scene indicated the accident involved high rates of speed.
As the Oregon State football team opened training camp Thursday there was a great divide between the program’s on-field and off-field prospects.