Stunning home with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family. The mudroom provides ample space for storage, while the combined kitchen and dining area creates a welcoming atmosphere for meals and gatherings. The landscaped yard and patio offer the ideal setting for outdoor activities, while the fenced area is perfect for your animals. This property features a 2nd well that could be used if power and plumbing were ran to it, and there is a seasonal creek with a nice pathway to enjoy.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $564,000
