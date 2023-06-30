TURN-KEY MOVE IN READY! Custom Craftsman style home backed up to the Santiam River access. Spacious suite-sized bedrooms with large walk-in closets, barn doors and built-in shelving. Open living area w/gas fireplace. Lg kitchen with granite countertops. Island with dual sinks and breakfast bar. Low maintenance landscaped front yard w/ rocky stream water feature and drip irrigation timers. Oversized garage. Stacked washer and dryer included.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $559,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Oregon outdoors wear and accessories manufacturing giant has sued the local business, saying the prefix "omni" belongs to it. Here's why.
Athletic endeavors have taken Logan Storie to all corners of the United States and around the world.
Have you seen them? They're acceleration lanes. It looks different. Here's how to use them.
One of the best gymnasts in Oregon State history is taking on a bigger role with the program this season.
The team honored Beaumont with an audio presentation at the end of the first inning and “Amazing Grace” was sung during the seventh-inning stretch.