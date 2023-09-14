Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This is the acreage you’ve been looking for without the long drive to town! This close-in acreage is really convenient and the open floor plan makes the home so comfortable. Built in 2014 with quality building materials, it's clear to see that this is not your grandparents mobile home. With a 2 car, built on garage and a separate shop, you’ll have plenty of room for projects and storage.