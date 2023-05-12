Step into your dream home, currently under construction & eagerly awaiting its completion at the end of May! This brand-new build boasts a modern design w/ beautiful finishes throughout, including sleek stainless steel appliances that glisten under the ambient lighting. You are immediately welcomed by the spacious open floor plan & spacious deck that is perfect for entertaining guests. Nice large windows, plush carpet & vinyl flooring throughout! Call TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weniger Hall will be demolished to make way for the new complex.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
A Corvallis man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99W.
Corvallis police have arrested a 12-year-old Linus Pauling Middle School student following an altercation that left a staff member injured.
The award-winning concert series River Rhythms puts Albany zero degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon this year.