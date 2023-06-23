The separate main suite offers you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. Kitchen with granite counters with Beech Cabinets. Gas Self-cleaning Range with stainless steel microwave and dishwasher included. Landscaping with sprinklers front and backyard included. Home is under construction, pictures of similar home. Completion of home November/December Summer Savings $15,000 incentive on this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $409,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
But it's still not clear which publicly owned property will be OK'd to accommodate overnight sleeping.
Corvallis firefighters said the fire involved the rooftop solar panels. Photos added and what the fire means for programming.
Police have been on scene since morning.
Last January, we ran my article on visiting the graves of two popular music figures buried in Oregon.
One of two complaints was read into the record at a school board meeting.