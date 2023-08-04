Clearwater plan provides vaulted ceilings that span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. A partition wall that separates the rooms for private dining and living spaces. The kitchen provides ample counter space and cupboard storage with granite counters. The main suite features two spacious closets and an ensuite with dual vanity. Landscaped front and backyard with underground sprinklers. Under construction, winter completion, pictures are of similar homes. $10,000 Summer Savings Incentive