Clearwater plan provides vaulted ceilings that span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. A partition wall that separates the rooms for private dining and living spaces. The kitchen provides ample counter space and cupboard storage with granite counters. The main suite features two spacious closets and an ensuite with dual vanity. Landscaped front and backyard with underground sprinklers. Under construction, winter completion, pictures are of similar homes. $10,000 Summer Savings Incentive
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $384,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
As the Oregon State football team opened training camp Thursday there was a great divide between the program’s on-field and off-field prospects.
For Aleah Goodman, Oregon State is home.
An Ontario bicyclist died in a crash with an empty log truck on Highway 20.
The incident comes weeks after the announcement of the Anti-Defamation League’s involvement in an antisemetic incident in city council.
A former Stahlbush Island Farms employee says the company retaliated against him for reporting concerning comments overheard in the workplace.