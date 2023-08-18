This newly constructed Golden West home is the perfect place for you to call home. An open floor plan, ample kitchen cabinets, beautiful countertops, new appliances, and carpet & vinyl flooring. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own master bath with a garden tub and walk-in shower. The house sits on a spacious 0.22 acre lot with fresh landscaping and a carport for parking. Whether you're looking for a place to call your own or an investment property, this house is sure to check all the boxes!