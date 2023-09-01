A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Beautifully maintained 2020 home in all-ages park. Open concept living w/quality finishes throughout. Vaulted ceilings, lg pantry closet, indoor utility room, & a kitchen to fall in love with. Spacious 3 bed 2 bath has a den & living room that provides additional space. Primary bedroom has a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, & large walk-in closet. A low maintenance fully fenced (new fence) lot, oversized carport & room to park an RV behind the fenced in yard. Access shopping, bike paths, parks!