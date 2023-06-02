Beautiful new construction features an open entry with transom and side lights accenting entry door. You'll enjoy the 3 bd. 2 bath home with 1486 sq.ft Lovely open great room high vaulted ceilings, large windows makes it light and bright. Kitchen features abundant white cabinets, island with eating bar, decorator shelf, crown molding, steel gray leathered granite, pantry, and stainless steel appliances included. Inside utility. Master suite, walk in closet, dual sinks and walk in shower with seat. Gas & CAC
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $415,900
