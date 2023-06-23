Beautiful new construction features an open entry w/ transom & side lights accenting entry door. You'll enjoy the 3 bd. 2 bath home w/ 1486 sf. Lovely open great room high vaulted ceils, large windows makes it light & bright. Kitchen features abundant white cabs, island w/ eating bar, decorator shelf, crown molding, steel gray leathered granite, pantry, & stainless steel appls incl. Inside utility. Master suite, walk in closet, dual sinks & walk in shower w/seat. Gas & CAC. Seller is a licensed Broker in OR
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $399,900
