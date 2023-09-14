A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Nestled on the edge of town, beautifully built custom home on 1.45 acres offers the perfect escape from city living w/ a park-like setting! This home is perfect for families or those who love to entertain with a light & bright kitchen features granite countertops, induction cooktop, built-in SS appliances, 2 pantries. Main bedrm w/ walkin closet. Newer furnance & roof, new hardiplank & paint on north & east side makes this home move-in ready. Great storage in over-sized 2-car garage & separate 36x36 shop.