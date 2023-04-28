Standard features:Features; 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, lighted tray ceiling in the master (when available), huge bonus room over 800 sqft!, soft-close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz countertops throughout, finished garage with man door and keyless entry, front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence with 1 man gate.Ask about seller incentives!
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $565,000
