Fully up graded new construction boasts: Vaulted and trayed ceilings, custom soft close cabinets and drawers, granite or quartz counter tops throughout, poured RV Pad, finished garages with man door and opener, Gas Fire place, LVP flooring in the grate room, kitchen and bathrooms. covered back porch. Photo Similar To.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Oregon outdoors wear and accessories manufacturing giant has sued the local business, saying the prefix "omni" belongs to it. Here's why.
Athletic endeavors have taken Logan Storie to all corners of the United States and around the world.
Have you seen them? They're acceleration lanes. It looks different. Here's how to use them.
One of the best gymnasts in Oregon State history is taking on a bigger role with the program this season.
The team honored Beaumont with an audio presentation at the end of the first inning and “Amazing Grace” was sung during the seventh-inning stretch.