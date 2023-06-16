Spacious home featuring vaulted ceils w/ample room for living & entertaining. 1st floor includes a den/office area, open concept kitchen w/quartz countertops, SS appls, lrg island & plenty of counter space. Adjoining DR & LR area offer both space & comfort. Upstairs the master suite features a walk-in closet & deluxe ensuite bath, including a soaking tub & dual vanity. This floor also includes 2 addl bdrms, full bathrm & laundry rm. Fully landscaped yard w/ UG sprinklers. Seller related to Listing Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Corvallis woman trying to help the less fortunate has the city government telling her to stop.
Here's what the city's urban forester believes is happening and why it may mean an early death to the gentle giants.
Here's what this clinic is all about.
An Oregon State men’s basketball assistant coach has resigned and cited the school’s current NIL situation as a primary reason.
No one was injured but several buildings appeared heavily burned at an Albany plant nursery after, bystanders said, a fire spread from a pile …