Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A vast backyard backs up to a future park with gate access from home! Fully landscaped and fenced front and back yards with UG sprinklers. A/C included. Gas fireplace with tile surround & custom mantel. Granite counters, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Kitchen island. Covered patio. Two car garage w/8ft tall garage door and openers, Hot tub with cover, Amazing gardeners delight, RV pad 12' by 36' deep with gate, garage is fully insulated, INSPIRATION GARDEN around the corner.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's finally happening.
Libertad Equivel-Figueroa asserts the county violated the 14th Amendment when supervisors called them “hypersensitive to gender issues.”
Tim Roach says city leaders shouldn't be meeting in closed door sessions to discuss sleeping arrangements for unhoused individuals.
County officials vow they will get to the bottom of why voters rejected Measure 2-140 — before they return again with another ask.
The seven adults killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday, May 18 on Interstate 5 were farmworkers.