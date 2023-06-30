Spacious home featuring vaulted ceils w/ample room for living & entertaining. 1st floor inclds a den/office area, open concept kitchen w/quartz countertops, SS appls & adjoining DR/LR area. Upstairs the master suite features a walk-in closet & deluxe ensuite bath, including a soaking tub & dual vanity. This floor also includes 2 addl bdrms, full bathrm & laundry rm. Fully landscaped yard w/ UG sprinklers. Seller offering $5,000 seller credit for flooring with a full offer. Seller related to Listing Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $465,000
