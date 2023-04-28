Wonderful home just a few years old. Living room has 9’ ceilings, gas fireplace and flows into the kitchen with quartz countertops and oak shaker cabinets. Main suite has has walk in closet and back yard is low maintenance and fully fenced with no neighbor to the west. Low HOA fee per quarter.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I’m not just fighting to have a home; I’m fighting for my life here.”
Construction workers are mixing up the flow of traffic. Here's what you need to know.
Years after the city returned a softball field to wetland, the mighty beaver has returned to stake a claim. For now, the city is trying to liv…
Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes experienced a medical event Saturday night while attending a Fre…
It's another shake-up in mid-Willamette Valley pharmacies.