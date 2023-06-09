Welcome to this exquisite 1-level home in Independence! Built in 2019, it features a kitchen with an eating island, stainless appliances, custom alder cabinets, and granite counters. The great room boasts a vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, while the master suite offers a large walk-in closet and dual sinks. Enjoy the convenience of a 2-car garage with workshop/storage area, AC, UGS, and landscaped surroundings. Enjoy the privacy of no homes behind you with a green space and save money with no HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $425,000
