Vaulted ceilings span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. Award-winning kitchen features a breakfast bar, ample counter space and cabinet storage with it uniquely positioned in the front of the home. The main suite is expansive w/ vaulted ceilings, two spacious closets and dual vanity ensuite. Sharing the second bathroom, the other two bedrooms are sizable, one providing an oversized closet. Coverd back patio and UGS sprinklers front & back.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $409,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
OSU trustees met last Friday to discuss the Pac-12's sudden collapse. What's next for the Beavers is unclear.
The 1.25-acre site will be divvied up into 13 lots for housing units and incorporate one new street.
Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey added to her medal collection Sunday at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships in San Jose, California.
The Johnsons didn’t know about the history of the disposal site until they found a contamination monitoring well on their property.
A Eugene man faces criminal charges in connection with a fatal paraglider crash south of Corvallis.