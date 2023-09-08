Vaulted ceilings span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. Award-winning kitchen features a breakfast bar, ample counter space and cabinet storage with it uniquely positioned in the front of the home. The main suite is expansive w/ vaulted ceilings, two spacious closets and dual vanity ensuite. Sharing the second bathroom, the other two bedrooms are sizable, one providing an oversized closet. Coverd back patio and UGS sprinklers front & back.