PRICE REDUCED! Welcome to this beautiful, newly built home with 3bds*, 2ba, laundry room, full walk-in pantry, large covered front porch, 9' ceilings, large windows allowing lots of natural light throughout; primary bath has walk-in shower & soaking tub w/beautiful view of natural greenspace at back of property; all new Frigidaire S/S appliances included; large shed w/loft; Must see!