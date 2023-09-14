Almost 30 acres to spread out and enjoy! Sunsets over Marys Peak from the porch await you. Rare opportunity to own farm/pasture land with 2 large shops, hay barn single level farmhouse just minutes from Corvallis. Home is updated with vinyl plank flooring, fresh primary bath remodel, covered porches for outdoor living year round. 10 acres of fenced pasture, 19 acres of agricultural land. Additional approved home site. Shops have so many possibilities, 24x31, 33x80, hay barn 33x24 w/32x30 overhang.