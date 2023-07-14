Step in and fall in love! It's gorgeous, in pristine condition and better than new. The covered patio, the gourmet kitchen with huge quartz island, the lighting and the finishing touches all exceed expectations. Every detail given attention. A fenced backyard offers privacy and beautiful landscaping. This single level home has the decorator touches and the comfort you've been looking for.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $750,000
