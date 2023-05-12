Everything is here! Perfect location custom built home by Adair. This open concept Great Room is perfect for entertaining, while the Primary Suite has been thoughtfully designed for privacy and relaxation.It’s a rare combination: single-level home that checks all your boxes. And yet, The Adair custom built home does. With three bedrooms and a flexible den/dining/fourth bedroom, this plan is full of attentive details: a covered porch to welcome your guests, large walk-in closets off every bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $689,624
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weniger Hall will be demolished to make way for the new complex.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
A Corvallis man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99W.
Corvallis police have arrested a 12-year-old Linus Pauling Middle School student following an altercation that left a staff member injured.
The award-winning concert series River Rhythms puts Albany zero degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon this year.