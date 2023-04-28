Single level home that has it all! Nearly new home is located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and OSU. Includes AC, professionally landscaped backyard/patio with a beautiful water feature, fire pit and a custom shed. Plus, quartz countertops, Legend EarthSmart Features, stainless steel appliances, premium window coverings and warranties. This is an immaculate, move-in ready home with all the bells and whistles! *$4k buyer credit with acceptable offer towards closing costs, rate buy down.*
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $650,000
