Modern and stylish, bright, sunny, and airy single level home in cul-de-sac so close to everything yet private and quiet. Lots of light streaming in through big windows. Great room with open concept maple kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and high, coffered ceilings. Enjoy the gas fire place and built in book cases, wood floors and the cute, private and easy to care for backyard with patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $642,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's finally happening.
Libertad Equivel-Figueroa asserts the county violated the 14th Amendment when supervisors called them “hypersensitive to gender issues.”
Tim Roach says city leaders shouldn't be meeting in closed door sessions to discuss sleeping arrangements for unhoused individuals.
County officials vow they will get to the bottom of why voters rejected Measure 2-140 — before they return again with another ask.
The seven adults killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday, May 18 on Interstate 5 were farmworkers.