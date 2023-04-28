NEW Home in Ponderosa Ridge, open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 1898 Plan. Great Room with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining, and Primary Suite on main level. Upstairs includes Loft 2 bedrooms, plus full bath and laundry. Territorial views off back deck! Still time to pick some selections and upgrades! Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. Photos are of model home unless otherwise labeled. Home will be completed July 2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $606,403
