New construction on corner lot, still time to pick your finishes! Located in Ponderosa Ridge, open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 2038 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms and loft space with full bath and laundry. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. Photos are renderings of model. Home will be complete by March 2024