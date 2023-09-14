Discover this captivating 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom modern home in a highly coveted 55+ community. A bright, open-concept living space welcomes you! Move-in ready with custom upgrades such as new roof, new exterior paint, low maintenance custom hardscape, plus thoughtful updates throughout. Extra features of the home include Instant hot water ay the kitchen sink & Water feature at the back patio. Fabulous neighborhood with friendly neighbors! You won't want to miss out on this beautiful home!