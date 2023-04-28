Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The McNary offers comfortable single level living in Corvallis. Spacious great room with gas fireplace & slider to the covered patio. Featuring wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, and laundry room for ease & convenience. Thoughtful floor plan offers nice separation between primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Upgrades includes BBQ Stub, smurf tube, & wireless keyless garage entry. Photos & tour of previous build McNary- photos may show upgrade options.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $580,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I’m not just fighting to have a home; I’m fighting for my life here.”
Construction workers are mixing up the flow of traffic. Here's what you need to know.
Years after the city returned a softball field to wetland, the mighty beaver has returned to stake a claim. For now, the city is trying to liv…
Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes experienced a medical event Saturday night while attending a Fre…
It's another shake-up in mid-Willamette Valley pharmacies.