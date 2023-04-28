Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 1783 Plan. Vaulted entryway, Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Large Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs includes Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms, loft, and laundry. Territorial view from the covered deck and large fenced yard. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by September 2023. Photos are of model home.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $573,233
