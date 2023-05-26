New Construction on view lot! Ponderosa Ridge open Thursday-Monday 11-5. Holt Homes Presents The 1690 Plan. Still time to personalize interior selections. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Fenced yard with covered deck overlooking trees and Park! Desirable Neighborhood with Trails and a Community Center. Photos are of model home. Build will be complete in September 2023.