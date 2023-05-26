New Construction on view lot! Ponderosa Ridge open Thursday-Monday 11-5. Holt Homes Presents The 1690 Plan. Still time to personalize interior selections. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Fenced yard with covered deck overlooking trees and Park! Desirable Neighborhood with Trails and a Community Center. Photos are of model home. Build will be complete in September 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $566,325
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's finally happening.
Libertad Equivel-Figueroa asserts the county violated the 14th Amendment when supervisors called them “hypersensitive to gender issues.”
Tim Roach says city leaders shouldn't be meeting in closed door sessions to discuss sleeping arrangements for unhoused individuals.
County officials vow they will get to the bottom of why voters rejected Measure 2-140 — before they return again with another ask.
The seven adults killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday, May 18 on Interstate 5 were farmworkers.