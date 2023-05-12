New Construction on view lot! Ponderosa Ridge open Thursday-Monday 11-5. Holt Homes Presents The 1690 Plan. Still time to personalize interior selections. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Fenced yard with covered deck overlooking trees and Park! Desirable Neighborhood with Trails and a Community Center. Photos are of model home. Build will be complete in September 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $565,875
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weniger Hall will be demolished to make way for the new complex.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
A Corvallis man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99W.
Corvallis police have arrested a 12-year-old Linus Pauling Middle School student following an altercation that left a staff member injured.
The award-winning concert series River Rhythms puts Albany zero degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon this year.