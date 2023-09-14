Nestled in idyllic Barley Hill this lovely 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is a true gem! The kitchen will be the heart of the home boasting granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and opens to the dining and living room. Master on the upper with large walk-in closet and stately bathroom has striking dual vessel sinks. Outdoors you can enjoy the enormous patio for entertaining with awning, 4 raised garden beds, large shed, plumbed for natural gas BBQ and BB hoop to practice your shot! All appliances included.