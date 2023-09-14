A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Charming, well maintained 1 level home in 55+ community. Light & bright with loads of storage, 3 bdrm 2 bath, great room/dining area. Vaulted ceilings in the main bedroom w/ensuite. Great mature landscaping that is maintained by the HOA. You will love sitting on the back patio enjoying the quiet or entertaining. Stroll along the walking paths, bask by the pool, use the fitness rm or socialize @ the club house. This home is move in ready & just waiting for you! Come and enjoy the relaxed lifestyle here.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The plan for 35 new homes in Northwest Corvallis isn't settled yet.
Oregon State has sold out its first game in the newly remodeled Reser Stadium
The home opener for the #16 Oregon State Beavers kicks off 6 p.m. Saturday in Corvallis, taking on University of California-Davis. Lee Weather…
Oregon State routs UC Davis on opening night at remodeled Reser
A Blodgett man claimed his girlfriend had committed suicide by driving off an embankment.