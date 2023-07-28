This stunning home boasts an open floor plan that invites you to create the perfect living space w/ central air! Exquisite kitchen features quartz countertops, soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious pantry. Large island provides for meal preparation and casual dining. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, utility room, and primary ensuite bedroom with cedar lined closet. Step outside to your own private patio for dining or entertaining. Easy access to nearby shopping, dining, and trails.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $510,000
