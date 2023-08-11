Beautiful two year old home with open floor plan. Living room features a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with pantry. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms. Backyard is fully fenced with extended patio slab and landscaped with drip system flower bed.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $509,900
