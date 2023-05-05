Beautiful 2023 Ponderosa Ridge Townhome by Holt Homes nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac bordering trails w/easy access to MLK Pk & Comm. Center. The 1679 Plan has High ceilings, open concept kit/living w/ quartz countertops/island. Upstairs primary suite with walk-in closet, luxurious BRm/BA with 2 sinks & shower. 2 more BRms, located on second floor with access to laundry and full bath. Many upgrades!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $479,000
