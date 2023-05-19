This desirable Moreland plan home, built in 2019, offers effortless flow from the kitchen/dining area to the inviting great room, complete w/ a cozy gas fireplace. You'll appreciate the laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, & gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, solid quartz counters, & craftsman-style cabinets. The home is flooded w/ natural light & includes AC & fully fenced yard. Between the cul-de-sac location & ample space in the back/side yard, this home won't be available for long!