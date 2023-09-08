New townhome just started in Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-5 Holt Homes Presents The 1679 Townhome Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Lot backs to trees, elevated deck with view, fantastic neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. Home will be complete by February 2024. Photos of completed home are of similar model.