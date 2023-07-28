Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 1679 Townhome Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Flat fenced lot in a fantastic neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. Home will be complete by January 2024. Photos of completed home are of similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $453,118
