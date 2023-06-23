Welcome to your stylish, newer construction home in Adair Village! This 3-year-old zero lot line offers 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1,252 sq ft of well organized and thoughtfully designed living space. Close to Corvallis, hiking trails, and parks, this home offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and outdoor adventure. This won't last long, reach out for a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $350,000
