Practically new and waiting for you. Low maintenance home with access to McDonald Forest right outside your front door and EE Wilson out the back! Spend more time enjoying Oregon's beauty and less time maintaining your home. Good as new and still even has the new home smell! Kitchen, nice sized living room and 1/2 bathroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths upstairs. Ductless heat pump provides warmth in the winter and A/C in the summer. Move in ready home at an affordable price!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $350,000
