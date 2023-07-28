Practically new and waiting for you. Low maintenance home with access to McDonald Forest right outside your front door and EE Wilson out the back! Spend more time enjoying Oregon's beauty and less time maintaining your home. Good as new and still even has the new home smell! Kitchen, nice sized living room and 1/2 bathroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths upstairs. Ductless heat pump provides warmth in the winter and A/C in the summer. Move in ready home at an affordable price!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 2019, one of the partners learned something that didn't quite add up: They owed “a bunch of tax debt.” Here's what happened, how the case e…
A teen from Idaho is dead.
The start of training camp for the Oregon State football team is one week away. There is a great deal of anticipation for the upcoming season …
Jade Carey will have a familiar face coaching her and her Oregon State gymnastics teammates this coming season after coach Tanya Chaplin annou…
Following the failure of Measure 2-140 on the May ballot, the county takes another hit with the Legislature declines to fund most of the hoped…