Practically new and waiting for you. Low maintenance home w/ access to McDonald Forest right outside your front door and EE Wilson out the back! Spend more time enjoying Oregon's beauty and less time maintaining your home. Kitchen, nice sized living-room and 1/2 bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths upstairs. Ductless heat pump provides warmth in the winter and A/C in the summer. Move in ready home at an affordable price! Seller offering a credit of $2000 towards buyer's closing costs or rate buy down!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $340,000
