Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Take the good & make it GREAT! That's what the sellers have done with their barely lived in home in this all ages park! Beautiful finishing touches inside like LVP floors & CUSTOM BUILT updates outside! Covered porch & deck w/ an amazing unobstructed view of the mountains. Enclosed & secured carport for car in the front & private workshop in back. Large storage shed & yard space. Park Rent includes w/s/g, cable, playground, clubhouse, RV/Boat rental space & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I’m not just fighting to have a home; I’m fighting for my life here.”
Construction workers are mixing up the flow of traffic. Here's what you need to know.
Years after the city returned a softball field to wetland, the mighty beaver has returned to stake a claim. For now, the city is trying to liv…
Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes experienced a medical event Saturday night while attending a Fre…
It's another shake-up in mid-Willamette Valley pharmacies.