This 2022 Palm Harbor is ready for its next owners! Sellers relocating after only 3 months! This 3 bed 2 bath home features custom paint in the bedrooms, upgraded stove with built in air fryer, stainless steel appliances and wrap around front deck! All ages park rent includes W/S, cable, gym, free clubhouse use, playground, and more! Transferrable Home Warranty! Deck is ready for your choice of FREE paint by Palm Harbor!