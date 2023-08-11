Uncover perfection in this gently lived-in home! The open floor plan with ample windows, vaulted ceilings & modern colors offers a light-filled, spacious feel. Island kitchen with pantry flows into the dining & living spaces. Step onto the large covered porch or retreat to the generous back patio for outdoor enjoyment. Low-maintenance yard, all appliances, plus an oversized single car garage ensure convenience. Energy efficient heat pump for A/C. Ideal location near bus route, shopping & medical facilities.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $197,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Corvallis School District reached a tentative agreement with teachers on a contract. Here's what's bumming teachers out and the hope the c…
It can be a Catch-22 — and it can cost a lot, in time and money.
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes led a media tour of Reser Stadium Tuesday afternoon to highlight the nearly completed construction…
Reports from the scene indicated the accident involved high rates of speed.
As the Oregon State football team opened training camp Thursday there was a great divide between the program’s on-field and off-field prospects.