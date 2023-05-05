Farm House New Construction with state of the art Solar Tesla Roof with backup battery power wall. Gorgeous kitchen with island, stainless appliance package, granite and bamboo hardwoods. Master retreat on the main levelwith custom walk in tile shower, claw foot tub, dual vanities and huge WIC closet. Custom electric fireplace and mantel withmarble stone work. Pavered driveway to the detached garage/shop wired for EV. Modeled home for sustainability. Mahoganycovered porches w/ views of water pond!
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
City staff say they're unsightly, and they often overflow.
While the founder of the new group says he doesn't intend to compete with another group of restaurateurs, he also didn't intend to have two groups.
Drug-related DUII arrests were up four times over last year at this time.
Hundreds of Corvallis School District educators, students and community members gathered in solidarity Thursday, April 27 outside the Benton C…
They're all the rage — elsewhere. Here's why you won't see e-scooters in Corvallis en masse.