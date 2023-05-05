Farm House New Construction with state of the art Solar Tesla Roof with backup battery power wall. Gorgeous kitchen with island, stainless appliance package, granite and bamboo hardwoods. Master retreat on the main levelwith custom walk in tile shower, claw foot tub, dual vanities and huge WIC closet. Custom electric fireplace and mantel withmarble stone work. Pavered driveway to the detached garage/shop wired for EV. Modeled home for sustainability. Mahoganycovered porches w/ views of water pond!